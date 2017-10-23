These 5 stories were last week’s most read

Among them: A historic move for the downtown Olympia branch of the YMCA.
1. Man, 28, found dead in Lacey: A 28-year-old man with an out-of-state driver’s license was found dead early Sunday morning, according to Lacey police.
2. Downtown Olympia YMCA is set to move for the first time in more than a century: The downtown Olympia YMCA, which has occupied a building on Franklin Street for 108 years, is set to move.
3. Man arrested in what Lacey police believe is drug deal gone bad: Lacey Police have arrested John S. Santos, 27, in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 28-year-old man.
4. Fire destroys church on Marvin Road: Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lacey was destroyed Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic space of the church, then tore through the roof of the structure, according to a Lacey fire official.
5. Restaurant inspections for Oct. 18: “Slime-mold accumulation in ice machine bin.”
In case you missed it: Dozens of jail inmates have to sleep on the floor. Here’s Thurston County’s solution.
