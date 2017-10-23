The Washington State Patrol responded to a crash near Shelton Sunday night.
Texas woman drives without headlights on, crashes near Shelton

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 23, 2017 7:43 AM

A 43-year-old woman from Austin, Texas, who was driving her car with no headlights on, crashed into another vehicle near Shelton Sunday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Three people were injured in the crash, all of whom were taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Texas woman was northbound on state Route 3 in a Nissan Murano when she crossed into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into a Dodge Caravan.

Two women were in the Dodge: A 68-year-old from Renton and a 21-year-old from Renton.

The crash closed state Route 3 for 90 minutes.

Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

