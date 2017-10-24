Deaths for Oct. 24

Diaz, Eufemia Culla, 66, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Phillips, Clara Rose, 85, Tumwater, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Southwell, Yvonne Rose, 96, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Brookdale Olympia West. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Vermillion, Gerald Joseph, 86, Union, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
