Local

Deaths for Oct. 24

October 24, 2017 5:00 AM

Diaz, Eufemia Culla, 66, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Phillips, Clara Rose, 85, Tumwater, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Southwell, Yvonne Rose, 96, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Brookdale Olympia West. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Vermillion, Gerald Joseph, 86, Union, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hank is finally a free dog

    After spending five months at the Lewis County Animal Shelter for falsely being considered dangerous, Hank the dog was finally allowed to return to his loving home.

Hank is finally a free dog

Hank is finally a free dog 2:11

Hank is finally a free dog
Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On' 1:26

Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On'
Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof 1:13

Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof

View More Video