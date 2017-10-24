Murray will raise money for charity, share her rags-to-riches tale in Olympia

Liz Murray went from homelessness to Harvard and beyond. She wrote a bestselling book, and her story inspired a Lifetime movie.
But Murray’s life — which she’ll share Wednesday in Olympia— is no Horatio Alger story.
“Community changes people,” she said in a phone interview last week. “I don’t see myself as a bootstrapper or a self-starter. My life was transformed in the context of community.”
Murray, who has become known through the Emmy-nominated Lifetime movie “Homeless to Harvard,” her memoir “Breaking Night,” and numerous TED talks, will speak to raise awareness and funds for Family Education & Support Services, a nonprofit that educates parents and supports families in challenging circumstances.
“I’ve been trying to bring this speaker to Olympia for three years,” said FESS executive director Shelly Willis.
The nonprofit is planning to build a Center for Resilience, Willis said in a phone interview last week. Details will be announced at Wednesday’s event.
“Her message is all about resilience,” she said. “We thought we would use this talk as an opportunity to inform the community about our plans.”
Murray grew up in the Bronx with parents who were addicted to drugs. She lived with poverty, neglect and frequent hunger. But, she said, she knew that she was loved.
“My mom would sit at the foot of my bed and share her dreams with me and kiss my face and tell me her children were the best thing that ever happened to her,” she said. “And my dad took me to the library every Saturday, and we read all day.”
She became homeless at 15, when her mother died of AIDS. She dropped out of school for a time, finding her way back after she reached out for help, getting support from teachers and a nonprofit organization that offered homeless teens food, dental care and other necessities.
“I was surrounded by all this community support,” she said. “I was able to get the grades I needed and apply to the college I wanted to go to because I had the support.
“You have to work hard, and there are a lot of people who work hard and never get anywhere,” she added. “It really is a community effort.”
Though she emphasizes how many people helped her throughout her life, Murray did have a fairy-tale moment. She won a scholarship from The New York Times.
The application asked for an autobiographical essay focusing on the obstacles she’d overcome. “I was like, ‘I’m currently homeless, and I have a 4.0 GPA, and I want to go to Harvard.’ ”
She was one of a half-dozen students chosen. The Times published a story, and then ABC-TV’s “20/20” did a profile.
“From that, really everything changed,” she said.
She got calls about doing the movie and the book. She spoke in front of thousands of people.
“I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said. “I was so scared. But then I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe I can be useful,’ and I just kept going.”
She hopes her story — a story about people helping people — will encourage others to do the same.
“When you see a problem in your community, you have a choice to do something or do nothing,” she said. “Do something. Don’t let what you can’t do interfere with what you can do.
“If every one of us rolled up our sleeves and held ourselves accountable for making our communities better, that would be the difference.”
‘Homeless to Harvard’
What: Inspirational speaker Liz Murray, who was homeless as a teen and went on to attend Harvard University and become a best-selling author, will speak about the power of resilience and community in her own life.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia
Tickets: $22 general admission, $122 for VIP meet and greet
More information: 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org
