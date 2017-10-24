‘We hope this is the last one’: Group that honors homicide victims plans two more events

A local group that organizes events to remember homicide victims in Thurston County will host two such events in the coming days.
A gathering for 28-year-old Zachary C. Sparling will be held at noon Thursday at 7260 14th Ave. SE in Lacey.
Sparling, of Lacey, was found dead on the morning of Oct. 15 on 14th Avenue Southeast. The Thurston County Coroner’s Office said Sparling died of a shotgun blast to the head.
A 27-year-old man from Lacey was arrested and held on a first-degree murder charge. Police say he shot Sparling so he could steal drugs from him.
A gathering for Daniel Kudro, who was killed Sept. 22 in the Percival Creek ravine in west Olympia, will be held at noon Monday at 1445 Evergreen Park Drive SW in Olympia.
Police have arrested two men they say had planned to rob Kudro.
Interfaith Works has held these gatherings, which it calls moments of blessing, for homicide victims since 2005, always near the site of the death. They include readings, prayers and an opportunity for people to speak.
One was held for another homicide victim — Shaddie Graham, a 32-year-old Spanaway man who police say was killed after a dispute over drugs — near Tumwater on Thursday.
Interfaith Works’ executive director Danny Kadden said he can’t remember a time the group has had three gatherings in as many weeks.
“The word that comes to mind is ‘spate.’ There’s been a spate of homicides, and they each have their circumstances and history behind them,” he said, noting blessings are scheduled once information on the victim is made public.
“We always say — very sincerely, it’s not a throwaway line — we hope this is the last one we have to do.”
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
