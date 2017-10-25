This veterans hub started with $10,000 three years ago. Now it’s going to get $310,000

The city of Lacey and Thurston County will spend $310,000 over the next two years on the Lacey Veterans Services Hub, a destination that has helped more than 3,000 veterans since it first opened in October 2014.
The hub occupies 4,500 square feet at 4232 Sixth Ave. SE, which is part of the Lacey campus of South Puget Sound Community College. More than 30 organizations have ties to the center, such as the housing nonprofit Sidewalk, Thurston County Food Bank, WorkSource Thurston County, Saint Martin’s University and SPSCC.
The key services are employment, housing, nutrition, education and health care assistance. Of the 3,000 people who have been helped, 350 of them received housing assistance. The hub also has ties to the Tacoma and Federal Way veterans centers, which provide mental health resources.
So why all the fuss? Thurston County is home to more than 32,000 veterans and Lacey has more active duty soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord than any other city in south Puget Sound, according to a news release.
Lacey will contribute $125,000 this year and next, up from $100,000 in 2016. The county will contribute $30,000 both years. Lacey’s portion will fund the hub’s management and operational costs, while the county’s share will cover the cost of the lease.
“We are proud to be providing services to those who have served the country for us,” said Thurston County Commissioner and veteran Bud Blake in a statement.
The county also provides on-site staff to the hub through its veterans assistance program.
As for Lacey’s financial contribution, $36,000 of it was raised during the city’s “Mayor’s Gala” in April, an event that commemorated the 50th anniversary of Lacey. City manager Scott Spence said the city plans to hold the gala every other year with a separate event — a toast to veterans — to be held in between. Both events will be fundraisers for the hub. Details of the “toast” are still being worked out, he said.
A van also will be acquired to help veterans in south Thurston County who don’t have access to transit get to the hub, Spence said.
Before the hub opened, Thurston County veterans received services from a mobile RV that made stops in the area, Spence said. The hub got a permanent spot in October 2014 after the city agreed to lease 1,200 square feet for $10,000.
