That massive flame in Lacey? Nothing to worry about, fire district says

Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted a video of a massive flame near Marvin Road Northeast and Willamette Drive Northeast on Wednesday morning.
A gas company was burning off propane and causing the flame, according to the tweet.
If you are in the area of Marvin Rd/Willamette NE & you see this... it’s OK! Local gas company burning off propane for several days. pic.twitter.com/z5iMuv5620— Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) October 25, 2017
“It’s pretty visible and it’s going to last a couple days,” Lt. Ryan Perz said.
Firefighters are putting the word out after they responded to a report of a house fire in the area at about 9:30 a.m. that turned out to be the gas company’s flame.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
