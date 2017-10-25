Courtesy photo Lacey Fire District 3
Courtesy photo Lacey Fire District 3

Local

That massive flame in Lacey? Nothing to worry about, fire district says

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

October 25, 2017 10:14 AM

Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted a video of a massive flame near Marvin Road Northeast and Willamette Drive Northeast on Wednesday morning.

A gas company was burning off propane and causing the flame, according to the tweet.

“It’s pretty visible and it’s going to last a couple days,” Lt. Ryan Perz said.

Firefighters are putting the word out after they responded to a report of a house fire in the area at about 9:30 a.m. that turned out to be the gas company’s flame.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

    Researchers at the University of Washington generated 50 simulations to see potential impacts of a 9.0 Cascadia earthquake. In the scenario that generated the most shaking in Seattle, the hypocenter was far away but the quake spread inland and up the coast, causing waves to pile up toward Seattle.

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle
Hank is finally a free dog 2:11

Hank is finally a free dog
Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On' 1:26

Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On'

View More Video