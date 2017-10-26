Deaths for Oct. 26

Aries, Ernest Walter, 91, Tahuya, died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hanger, Lovella M., 89, Battle Ground, died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
McElwee, James Albert, Sr., 86, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Miller, Scott Howard, 70, McCleary, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
O’Shea, Julie Ann, 47, Lacey, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Postle, Irene J., 92, Lacey, died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at Woodland of Bonaventure Retirement and Assisted Living Community, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
