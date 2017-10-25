Tony Allen Bolton appeared Sept. 17, 2015 in Thurston County Superior Court, where bail was set at $1 million. Bolton is accused of killing a man in the Yelm area.
Tony Allen Bolton appeared Sept. 17, 2015 in Thurston County Superior Court, where bail was set at $1 million. Bolton is accused of killing a man in the Yelm area. Andy Hobbs The Olympian
Tony Allen Bolton appeared Sept. 17, 2015 in Thurston County Superior Court, where bail was set at $1 million. Bolton is accused of killing a man in the Yelm area. Andy Hobbs The Olympian

Local

Trial postponed for suspect in Yelm man’s death

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

October 25, 2017 3:51 PM

The trial for Tony A. Bolton, accused of fatally stabbing a Yelm man in 2015, has been postponed to early next year.

Bolton, 52, was scheduled to begin trial on Monday in Thurston County Superior Court. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ross E. Yardley.

However, the trial was postponed at the last minute after Bolton filed an affidavit of prejudice regarding Judge John Skinder, who previously worked for the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office. Skinder had no direct connection with the case as a deputy prosecutor, and he said there was no reason he should rescue himself, according to court documents.

Under state law, a party may disqualify one judge from hearing the matter — as long as the judge hasn’t made a ruling in the case, and the disqualification is made no later than the first day of trial.

Bolton’s trial is now scheduled to begin Jan. 8, 2018, in front of another Thurston County Superior Court judge.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

    Researchers at the University of Washington generated 50 simulations to see potential impacts of a 9.0 Cascadia earthquake. In the scenario that generated the most shaking in Seattle, the hypocenter was far away but the quake spread inland and up the coast, causing waves to pile up toward Seattle.

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle
Hank is finally a free dog 2:11

Hank is finally a free dog
Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On' 1:26

Pleasant Glade kindergartners practice state earthquake drill 'Drop, Cover and Hold On'

View More Video