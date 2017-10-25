Trial postponed for suspect in Yelm man’s death

The trial for Tony A. Bolton, accused of fatally stabbing a Yelm man in 2015, has been postponed to early next year.
Bolton, 52, was scheduled to begin trial on Monday in Thurston County Superior Court. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ross E. Yardley.
However, the trial was postponed at the last minute after Bolton filed an affidavit of prejudice regarding Judge John Skinder, who previously worked for the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office. Skinder had no direct connection with the case as a deputy prosecutor, and he said there was no reason he should rescue himself, according to court documents.
Under state law, a party may disqualify one judge from hearing the matter — as long as the judge hasn’t made a ruling in the case, and the disqualification is made no later than the first day of trial.
Bolton’s trial is now scheduled to begin Jan. 8, 2018, in front of another Thurston County Superior Court judge.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
