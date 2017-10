With the pulsating sounds of Latin music filling the air, a group 30 Zumba instructors from across the South Sound, including Bremerton and Seattle, took turns leading a full house of dancers as part of an Oct 8 benefit dance marathon to raise funds for the victims of the Mexico earthquake and Puerto Rico hurricane disasters.T hose who missed the fundraiser can donate to the ongoing relief effort by contacting Direct Relief at www.directrelief.org.