Planning a trip to Mount St. Helens? Why this might be the weekend for it.

If you were hoping to take in the views of Mount St. Helens from the Johnston Ridge Observatory one more time this year, this weekend is your last chance.
Washington State Department of Transportation will close the upper reaches of the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway (also known as state Route 504) at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The closure starts at the gates at Coldwater Lake.
That means the Johnston Ridge Observatory — home to interpretive displays, ranger talks and views of the crater — will be unreachable until the spring, when the highway will reopen once the threat of significant snowfall has passed.
Officials say the lower portion of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway up to Coldwater Lake will remain open as long as conditions allow.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
