Deaths for Oct. 27

October 27, 2017 5:00 AM

Metcalf, Cheryl Sue, 72, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Munson, William John, 65, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Sova, Ikue, 89, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Garden Courte Memory Care of Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Tillman, Onalue Jane, 86, Lacey, died Oct. 22, 2017, in Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

