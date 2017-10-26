Here’s your chance to see inside that shiny new building on the Capitol Campus

The newest building on the Capitol Campus will open for tours before workers start moving in next week.

The $85.7 million building at 106 11th Ave. SW is the result of a construction project initiated by the Legislature in 2013. It is the first new office building on the historic west Capitol Campus in years.

The five-story, 225,000-square-foot office building will house various agencies including Washington State Patrol, Office of the State Treasurer, Office of Financial Management and more. Workers will begin moving in Nov. 3.

Before that happens, the public is invited to tour the building Nov. 1. The event kicks off at 12 p.m. and self-guided tours will start at 12:45 p.m.

The building features solar panels, geothermal wells that draw heat from the ground, sustainable landscaping and smart systems to conserve water and energy. Officials at the state’s Department of Enterprise Services say it will have 71 percent less carbon dioxide emissions than the average office building.

Under a five-year agreement, the building’s design-builder, Sellen Construction, will be responsible for any adjustments needed if it doesn’t reach efficiency targets.

Officials say building materials were picked to match other buildings on the west Capitol Campus but require less maintenance, like limestone on the exterior similar to the sandstone on other buildings. Inside, modular desks were built by workers in a state Department of Corrections job training program.

For now the building is being called the 106 11th Avenue Building after an effort to name it after a former state lawmaker stalled this year.