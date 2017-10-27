This Garth Brooks fan was 3 when she last saw him in Tacoma. Time to go again

More Videos 1:03 Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert Pause 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 0:36 Coho salmon dying from pollution 2:11 Hank is finally a free dog 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 2:02 Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 0:53 JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 0:43 Huskies lineman Andrew Kirkland stresses fundamentals for O-Line Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert Samantha Squire Waganseller said she is “beyond excited” to see Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome in November. Samantha Squire Waganseller said she is “beyond excited” to see Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome in November. Courtesy Samantha Squire Waganseller

Samantha Squire Waganseller said she is “beyond excited” to see Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at the Tacoma Dome in November. Courtesy Samantha Squire Waganseller