This Garth Brooks fan was 3 when she last saw him in Tacoma. Time to go again

Here’s an interesting factoid about Garth Brook’s world tour from Billboard.com:
“According to Ticketmaster, 48 percent of attendees were 10 years old or younger the last time Brooks toured in the ’90s.”
Meet Samantha Squire Wagenseller, one of the 48 percent.
Wagenseller, 27, a stay-at-home mom living in Lake Stevens, was 3 when she saw the country music superstar at the Tacoma Dome in 1993.
“Garth was my very first concert when I was 3 years old; my mother always said I was singing his songs before I could talk,” she wrote via email, in response to questions from The News Tribune. “I still have the stock photo, ticket stub, and a little picture of me the night I went.”
“And she says I didn’t sit down once during the whole concert.”
Not much has changed for Wagenseller between then and when she bought tickets to see Brooks’ return to Tacoma next weekend.
“I was biting my nails, waiting for my clock to hit 10 a.m. (when tickets went on sale),” she wrote. “It was scary when it took almost 10 minutes of refreshing the page, but I got them!”
As for her family’s fandom, it’s no match for hers.
“My husband knows a couple of his songs by chance, but he’s never been a true listener,” she said. “I listen to Garth whenever I get the chance to pop my headphones in and get nostalgic.”
Alas, her daughter’s not really in the superfan column, either.
“I can’t get my 9-year-old daughter into him!” she said.
Still, Brooks has another fan in the house.
“My 3-year-old boy will jam out to anything,” Wagenseller said. “He calls Garth’s music ‘farm music.’ Cracks me up!”
And her own loyalty never wavers.
“A lot of his music makes me emotional, I grew up listening to him on a daily basis,” she wrote.
“My favorite song growing up was always ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ because I swore to everyone that he was singing to me in that song, and I was destined to marry him! I can distinctly remember kissing his poster on my door goodnight.”
As an adult, she’s grown to love “The Red Strokes” and has always loved his duet with Trisha Yearwood, “In Another’s Eyes.”
And now she’s come full circle.
“Seeing him again means the world to me, and sharing the experience with my husband will be great,” Wagenseller wrote. “He’ll get to see me ugly/happy cry and try to sing. And the fact that he’s touring with Trisha is an absolute bonus!
“It’ll also be one of the last big hoorays we have for a bit, as I’m four months along with our third child. It will just be SO amazing. I’m beyond excited.”
