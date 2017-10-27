Mount Rainier guide fell to his death while skiing in Chile

Caleb Ladue, a guide for Rainier Mountaineering Inc., died Sunday after falling into a crevasse while skiing with friends in Chile, according to news reports.
Ladue, an Ivy League educated 25-year-old from Vermont, reportedly fell 160 feet into a crevasse on a 17,050-foot peak in the Andes. The five friends Ladue was with recovered his body.
Ladue earned a neuroscience degree from Dartmouth, where he started his guiding career. He enjoyed “looking for the next adventure” and “pushing his personal limits” according to his biography on rmiguides.com. He grew up skiing and hiking in the Green Mountains and Adirondacks.
He was a certified skiing, mountaineering and rock climbing guide.
He climbed Mount Rainier 36 times. His numerous skiing descents include Mount Rainier (via the Kautz Glacier), Wyoming’s Grand Teton and Alaska’s 20,310-foot Denali.
