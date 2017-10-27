The Seattle engagement of “Hamilton” starts in February.
Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ in Seattle go on sale soon — but good luck getting one

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

October 27, 2017 03:00 PM

Tickets for the Seattle engagement of “Hamilton” — everyone’s favorite Founding-Father-meets-hip-hop musical — go on sale Nov. 6 for performances in February and March.

The sale process is a bit confusing. Bear with us:

First you have to register by 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at hamiltonsea.tmverifiedfan.com, which is Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan site. (Registering does not guarantee you’ll get tickets.)

Verified fans will find out by email on Nov. 5 if they’ve been selected to buy tickets. The next day, those selected will get an access code to buy tickets. Even then, tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed.

Tickets range in price from $69 to $179; premium seats are $569. There is a limit of four tickets per household.

The system is meant to prevent bots and scalpers from buying up all the tickets.

A limited number of tickets also will be available at The Paramount Theatre box office, 911 Pine St. in Seattle, starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 6.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

