If your mortgage lender doesn’t pay your property taxes, you’d better by Tuesday

Tuesday is more than just the deadline for your Halloween costume. The second half of 2017 property taxes are due in Thurston County that day.
Residents have three options to pay their taxes:
Online: Residents can pay online at co.thurston.wa.us/treasurer/. There is no additional charge for the electronic check payment option online, but there is a 2.35 percent fee for using a major credit card, or a flat fee of $3.95 for using your VISA debit card to pay.
In-Person: Payments can be made in person at the Treasurer’s Office or the courthouse parking lot drop box at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Olympia. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If paying by card, there is a 2.35 percent fee for a major credit card payment and a flat fee of $3.95 for a VISA debit card payment.
Mail: Payments can be mailed to Thurston County, Attn: Treasurer’s Office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Olympia, WA 98502. Payments made by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday.
Penalties and interest will be charged for those who do not make their payments on time.
Comments