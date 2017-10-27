Save your spot now for a holiday tour of the Governor’s Mansion

It may be the Halloween season, but reservations are now available for walking tours of the holiday decorations at Governor’s Mansion in December.
Visitors to the Georgian-style mansion overlooking Capitol Lake will see holiday floral arrangements, wreaths and seasonal lights, paid for by private donations. They also will see the home’s permanent collection of antiques and artwork, including wall-size murals of Washington scenes in the state dining room.
The home, built about 1908, is the oldest building on the Capitol Campus.
Morning and afternoon tours will be offered on Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Tours last 45 minutes and each tour is open to 25 people.
Adults must present photo identification and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. No cameras, umbrellas, strollers, food or drink will be allowed on the tours.
Reservations are required and go quickly. To reserve a spot, call 360-902-8894.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
