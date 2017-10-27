Ervin L. Gipson (left) is the third suspect in a Lacey drug-related robbery and assault. He appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Oct. 27 with Public Defender Andrew Yi.
Third suspect arrested in drug-related robbery and shooting in Lacey

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

October 27, 2017 3:40 PM

Lacey police arrested a third suspect Thursday in a drug-related robbery and shooting in Lacey that occurred earlier this month.

Investigators believe that Ervin L. Gipson, 37, assaulted Andrew “Drew” Cardenas in his Lacey home during an alleged drug deal. Cardenas is accused of shooting Gipson as he tried to leave.

Gipson appeared Friday before Thurston County Superior Court Commissioner Nathan Kortokrax, and the commissioner found probable cause for two felony charges: second-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Kortokrax set bail at $150,000.

Gipson’s alleged accomplice in the robbery, Kia “Kiki” Brantley, 34, previously appeared before Kortokrax. She is charged with first-degree robbery.

Cardenas, 26, also previously appeared. He faces four charges: first-degree assault, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of oxycodone, and unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Deputy Prosecutor Lindsey Millar said that Gipson has outstanding warrants in Georgia and Louisiana, and has drug-related criminal history in both states.

Public Defender Andrew Yi said that this is Gipson’s first criminal charge in Washington state.

Lacey police responded to reports of shots fired on the 1100 block of Forrestal Place Northeast in Lacey on the morning of Oct. 7. Cardenas told officers that Brantley and Gipson came to his home. Gipson claimed that Cardenas owed him money, according to court documents.

Cardenas reported that the man choked him until he lost consciousness, punched him, and hit him in the face with a glass candle jar.

Gipson and Brantley left, and Cardenas reported that Brantley took a gun from his table on the way out.

Cardenas said he took another gun from the safe, and fired it seven times at Gipson, who was climbing into the passenger side of a car.

Brantley and Gipson were later found at a Lakewood hospital. Gipson was admitted with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Brantley allegedly denied taking Cardenas’ gun at first, but said it’s possible she might have taken it during the “stressful situation.”

The incident in Cardenas’ home was captured by a video surveillance camera, according to court documents.

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

