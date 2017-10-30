AARP seeks volunteers to assist senior citizens with income taxes

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program in Thurston and Lewis counties is looking for volunteers to help seniors fill out their tax returns in early 2018.
During April, several locations will host free tax assistance events where trained volunteers will help seniors complete their taxes online.
Orientation sessions for those volunteers will be in December and January. The time commitment is one four-hour shift.
In recent years, District Coordinator for the Foundation Kirsten Klein said she has had to shut down a clinic in Rochester because of the lack of volunteers.
For more information and to volunteer, contact Klein at kklein24@gmail.com or 360-269-5771.
