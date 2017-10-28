What’s Happening for Oct. 28

Saturday
League of Women Voters Education Fund Luncheon and awards: The League of Women Voters of Thurston County’s Education Fund Luncheon and Silent Auction begins at 11:30 a.m. at Hotel RL (Red Lion Olympia), 2300 Evergreen Park Drive, Olympia. State Solicitor General Noah Purcell is the guest speaker, and Lifetime Citizenship Awards will be given to The Olympian’s Editorial Page Editor Brad Shannon and Meg Martin, director of Interfaith Works Emergency Overnight Shelter, Open to the public. Cost is $65. For more information, go to lwvthurston.org/luncheon.
Poetry workshop: Explore the power of spoken word poetry through writing activities, dialogue and experimentation in a workshop facilitated by Daemond Arrindell from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. This program is geared toward adults. Free. Space is limited, registration is recommended. For more information, go to trl.org.
Health event: The annual Women’s Health Event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mason General Hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Activities include free diabetes and blood pressure testing, information health services, mini massages and health refreshments. Women older than 40 with qualifying insurance can get a mammogram (bring insurance information) and a free digital mammogram will be given to the first 50 who women who qualify as underinsured or uninsured. For more information, call 360-432-7706 or email PatientNavigator@MasonGeneral.com.
Halloween run: The Rochester Scholarship Association is hosting a 5K Trick or Trot Run/Walk at the Grand Mound Cemetery, 6300 183rd Ave. SW, Rochester. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Costumes encouraged. Information: bit.ly/2xJCFYg.
History talk: Historian Lorraine McConaghy will present “Washington at War: The Evergreen State in World War I,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. This program is geared toward adults, and will include a “readers theater,” in which a script will be read by participants. Free. Information: call 360-943-7790 or go to trl.org.
Sunday
Book discussion: Join a discussion on chapters 13 to the end of Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy ” from 2 to 4 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Free refreshments and parking. Sponsored by the Black Alliance of Thurston County and Orca Books.
Memorial service: Celebrate the lives of people who died in Thurston County during the past year and whose remains have not been claimed by family member during the Interfaith All Souls Day Service. It begins at 2 p.m. at Mills and Mills Funeral Home, 5725 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. The event will include meditative music, eulogies and a Litany of the Deceased. Open to the public. For more information, email office@interfaith-works.org.
Tuesday
Halloween event: Several businesses in downtown Olympia are taking part in “Here Be Dragons,” from 3 to 6 p.m., where trick-or-treaters can enter for prizes and gift certificates and collect free treats. For locations and rules, go to bit.ly/2yr16vm.
Trick-or-treat: Grays Harbor Fire District 5 and Elma Fire are welcoming trick-or-treaters from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Elma Fire Station, 112 N. Second St. Sparky the Dog will be there for photos. Trick-or-treatrers are also welcome to stop by from 4 and 6 p.m at the Porter Fire Station 5-2, which is at 13 Porter Creek Road, Elma.
Wednesday
Free concert: Pat Cole and Jamie Jenson, also known as PC&J, will perform contemporary, bluegrass and jazz classics with Bill Duris from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Free and geared toward adults. Information: 360-352-0595 or go to trl.org.
Newcomers welcome: Join Capital City Newcomers’ monthly general meeting and luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Pellegrinos Event Center, 5757 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. The program will feature an arts and crafts fair. Open to the public and people who are new to the area. For more information or for reservations, call Anita Rose at 360-709-0707.
Thursday
Meet the author: Lauren Danner, author of “Crown Jewel Wilderness,” a book about the creation of North Cascades National Park, will host a meet-the-author and book signing event at 7 p.m. at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments