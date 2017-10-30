What’s Happening for Oct. 30

Tuesday
Downtown for Halloween: Many businesses in downtown Olympia are taking part in “Here Be Dragons,” from 3 to 6 p.m., where trick-or-treaters can enter for prizes and gift certificates and collect free treats. For locations and rules, go to bit.ly/2yr16vm.
Trick-or-treat: Grays Harbor Fire District 5 and Elma Fire are welcoming trick-or-treaters from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Elma Fire Station, 112 N. Second St. Sparky the Dog will be there for photos. Trick-or-treaters also are welcome to stop by from 4 and 6 p.m at the Porter Fire Station 5-2, which is at 13 Porter Creek Road, Elma.
Wednesday
Free concert: Pat Cole and Jamie Jenson, also known as PC&J, will perform contemporary, bluegrass and jazz classics with Bill Duris from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Free and geared toward adults. Information: 360-352-0595 or go to trl.org.
Newcomers welcome: Join Capital City Newcomers’ monthly general meeting and luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Pellegrinos Event Center, 5757 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. The program will feature an arts and crafts fair. Open to the public and people who are new to the area. For more information or for reservations, call Anita Rose at 360-709-0707.
Thursday
Meet the author: Lauren Danner, author of “Crown Jewel Wilderness,” a book about the creation of North Cascades National Park, will host a meet-the-author and book signing event at 7 p.m. at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia.
History trivia: Compete for prizes at History Happy Hour from 7 to 9 p.m. at Three Magnets Brewery, 600 Franklin St., Olympia. Event is part of State Archives Month. For more information, call 360-586-1492 or email archives@sos.wa.gov.
Panorama Republicans: The group will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Panorama's Seventeen 51 Restaurant & Bistro, 1751 Circle Lane, Lacey. Garry Holland, Thurston County Republican Chair, will speak about the upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner in February 2018. Event is open to the public.
South Sound Partners for Philanthropy luncheon: The event will be at 11:30 a.m. at Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Awards will be given to Robert & Lynn Brunton, Batdorf & Bronson Coffee Roasters, Evergreen Christian Community, Studio West Dance Guild and Valerie Gerst. Single tickets are $45. Information: http://celebrategiving.org/event-2557517
Fish talk: Michael Schmidt will talk about the Salish Sea Marine Project during the South Sound Puget Sound Anglers monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-491-0431.
School ambassadors: North Thurston School Board invites residents to learn about the district through its Ambassador Program. The first meeting is at 6 p.m. at the district office, 305 College St. NE, Lacey. Follow up meetings will be Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 1 and March 1. Snacks will be provided. RSVP by emailing superintendent@nthurston.k12.wa.us or calling 360-412-4413.
Friday
Adult storytime: Professional audiobook narrator and voice actor Corey Snow will read selections from some of America’s funniest writers during Listen Here: A Lunch Break Story Time for Adults from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Information: 360-352-0595.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments