Trooper pulls over to check vehicle stopped on I-5. Then, this happened

The left lane of northbound Interstate 5, just north of Port of Tacoma Road, was closed Sunday morning after a two-vehicle collision involving a trooper, according to the Washington State Patrol.
No one was injured in the crash, but that lane was blocked for more than three hours.
About 4 a.m., the trooper, 23, of Lacey, pulled over on northbound Interstate 5 to check on a vehicle stopped on the right shoulder. Medical units also responded to the scene.
But when they tried to wake the 28-year-old Tacoma man behind the wheel of his Chevrolet Tahoe, his brake was released and he re-entered the freeway, striking a guardrail and jersey barrier “multiple times,” according to the state patrol.
The trooper eventually stopped the Chevy Tahoe by using a “pursuit immobilization technique.”
The 28-year-old man faces a possible charge of driving under the influence.
