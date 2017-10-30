These 5 stories were last week’s most read

Last week’s most read story wasn’t a story.
1. Restaurant inspections for Oct. 24: “Employee states food is thrown away after lunch.”
2. This Olympia bar is know for its marijuana club. But for now, you can’t drink there: Frankie’s Bar and Grill, known in Olympia for its upstairs marijuana smoking room, can’t legally serve alcohol until early December because of a liquor license suspension issued by the state Liquor and Cannabis Board.
3. Their son was found rotting in a baby swing, police say: Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.
4. Massive nationwide recall for packaged vegetables includes some major brands: The massive listeria-inspired recall by Mann Packing across the United States and Canada is even broader than originally reported. Store brands from Walmart, Aldi, Safeway/Albertson’s, H-E-B and others are affected.
5. Guess what’s coming to Capital Mall? (Hint: It is currently down the street): Cost Plus World Market in west Olympia is moving next month.
ICYMI: Is Lacey’s Ruddell Road unsafe? The answer may surprise you
