Shoppers walk through a packed parking lot at Capital Mall.
Shoppers walk through a packed parking lot at Capital Mall. Tony Overman Staff file, 2013
Shoppers walk through a packed parking lot at Capital Mall. Tony Overman Staff file, 2013

Local

These 5 stories were last week’s most read

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 30, 2017 7:00 AM

Last week’s most read story wasn’t a story.

1. Restaurant inspections for Oct. 24: “Employee states food is thrown away after lunch.”

2. This Olympia bar is know for its marijuana club. But for now, you can’t drink there: Frankie’s Bar and Grill, known in Olympia for its upstairs marijuana smoking room, can’t legally serve alcohol until early December because of a liquor license suspension issued by the state Liquor and Cannabis Board.

3. Their son was found rotting in a baby swing, police say: Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.

4. Massive nationwide recall for packaged vegetables includes some major brands: The massive listeria-inspired recall by Mann Packing across the United States and Canada is even broader than originally reported. Store brands from Walmart, Aldi, Safeway/Albertson’s, H-E-B and others are affected.

5. Guess what’s coming to Capital Mall? (Hint: It is currently down the street): Cost Plus World Market in west Olympia is moving next month.

ICYMI: Is Lacey’s Ruddell Road unsafe? The answer may surprise you

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true

    Thurston County officials helped make a “bucket list” wish come true for Anne Butigan, who is battling an aggressive form of cancer that attacks soft tissue and is incurable. The Olympia native pulled the 5 p.m. steam whistle at the Fish Brewing Company on Friday. She grew up hearing the historic whistle, which used to mark the end of the work day at the Olympia Brewing Co.

Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true

Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true 2:40

Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets
Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:17

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag

View More Video