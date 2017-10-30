2 people wanted for questioning by Lacey police

Lacey police need the public’s help to identify a man and woman wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation, according to Lacey police.
Paige C. Kimbler and Timothy S. O’Neil, who are reportedly living out of a 1995 Acura Legend, have been seen at the Tumwater Walmart and downtown Olympia Jack in the Box restaurant
Child Protective Services received an anonymous complaint from a person who was concerned about the welfare of a child in Kimbler and O’Neil’s custody. That complaint was forwarded to Lacey police, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said Monday.
He said police are simply trying to find out whether the complaint has merit.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or Olympia/Thurston County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
