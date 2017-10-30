Paige C. Kimbler and Timothy O’Neil are wanted for questioning.
Paige C. Kimbler and Timothy O’Neil are wanted for questioning. Courtesy Lacey Police Department
Paige C. Kimbler and Timothy O’Neil are wanted for questioning. Courtesy Lacey Police Department

Local

2 people wanted for questioning by Lacey police

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 30, 2017 8:03 AM

Lacey police need the public’s help to identify a man and woman wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation, according to Lacey police.

Paige C. Kimbler and Timothy S. O’Neil, who are reportedly living out of a 1995 Acura Legend, have been seen at the Tumwater Walmart and downtown Olympia Jack in the Box restaurant

Child Protective Services received an anonymous complaint from a person who was concerned about the welfare of a child in Kimbler and O’Neil’s custody. That complaint was forwarded to Lacey police, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said Monday.

He said police are simply trying to find out whether the complaint has merit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or Olympia/Thurston County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot

    For 20 years Lacey resident Dennis Kauffman has gotten the family ghoul on with an elaborate interactive Halloween display known as "Grimm Manor" in his Columbine Court neighborhood. Voted this season by KING 5 viewers as the area's scariest spot Grimm Manor will air on Monday night's Evening magazine broadcast at 7:30 p.m.

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot 1:24

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot
Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true 2:40

Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

View More Video