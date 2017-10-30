No need to carry an umbrella for this Halloween

Your makeup won’t run, your awesome costume won’t be covered up by a raincoat and you won’t have to carry an umbrella in one hand for Halloween.
That’s because the weather forecast for Tuesday calls for chilly, but dry weather in the Olympia area, according to the National Weather Service.
The last time Oct. 31 was dry in Olympia? The year 2011.
Tuesday’s weather will be a nice change of pace because previous Halloweens have been absolute soakers. Last year, 1.12 inches of rain fell in the area, and in 2015, trick-or-treaters were drenched with 2.48 inches of rain.
If you don’t have a specific trick-or-treating destination in mind, check out Grimm Manor in Lacey at 6647 Columbine Ct. SE. Scott Smolinsky also says his Halloween haunted house will get underway Tuesday in Tumwater at 3057 Banks Lane.
Rolf Boone
