Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died in crash near Rainier Saturday night

Jaron Middleton, 34, of Yelm was identified Monday as the motorcyclist who was struck and killed by a truck near Rainier Saturday night, according to the Thurston County Coroner.

Middleton was westbound on 148th Avenue Southeast just before 11 p.m. Saturday when he was hit by an eastbound truck at Solberg Road.

The 32-year-old truck driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide. He also was thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A search warrant was obtained and the man’s blood was drawn at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Sgt. Carla Carter said.