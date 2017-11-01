Local

Deaths for Nov. 1

November 01, 2017 5:00 AM

Archer, Fred Ray, 93, Shelton, died Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Asplund, Lyn, 79, Elma, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Chavez, Heather Nicole, 39, Union, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Gray, Marilyn Louise, 57, Elma, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Radke, Bonnie J., 85, Lacey, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Richardson, Cara Louise, 59, Olympia, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Simpson, Verley Joe, 88, Shelton, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Walker, Kelley Elizabeth, 61, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

