Deaths for Nov. 1

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot

For 20 years Lacey resident Dennis Kauffman has gotten the family ghoul on with an elaborate interactive Halloween display known as "Grimm Manor" in his Columbine Court neighborhood. Voted this season by KING 5 viewers as the area's scariest spot Grimm Manor will air on Monday night's Evening magazine broadcast at 7:30 p.m.