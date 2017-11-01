Restaurant inspections for Nov. 1

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
7-Eleven
3541 Martin Way E.
Oct. 30: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Provide working thermometer in walk-in refrigerator in five days. Provide thermometers in all refrigeration.
Little Caesars
805 College St. Suite C, Lacey
Oct. 25: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Caulking at three-compartment sink is moldy and deteriorated. Remove and replace. Attachment of sink to wall must be improved to minimize gap at top of backsplash. Correct within six weeks.
Coffee Central
261 Israel Road SE, Tumwater
Oct. 24: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Boxed green salads and pasta salads in open display case were at 40-50 degrees. These must be kept at 41 degrees or lower. Light of the sun directly on the unit may be causing this; a shield of some kind may reduce this effect. Well-maintained facility.
Eastside Big Tom
2023 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Oct. 20: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sanitizer in the drive-thru was not at proper strength. Prepare per manufacturer’s directions, and monitor with test paper. Rinsing and washing towels hastens dilution. (Editor’s note: This establishment was mistakenly listed as no violations by a county worker in an earlier report, and the score has been updated.)
Han’s Burgers
1015 College St. SE, Lacey
Oct. 20: 30 red; 3 blue
Comments: Sliced tomatoes top of prep at 39-45 degrees. Do not overfill insert. Lettuce also 45 degrees. Adjust setting of unit to lower overall temperature. Debris buildup on milkshake mixer; clean and sanitize regularly. Debris accumulation on floor beneath counters and equipment. Clean, remove regularly, grime build-up on shelving in walk-in. Employee washed hands in 3-compartment dish sink. Only wash hands in hand sink.
Whitewood Cider
728 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Oct. 19: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: For rag bucket, no “quat” sanitizer as required. Per Sept. 5 inspection, display sign like “Ask for keys to restroom.” Ask property manager to install weather stripping on bottom and sides of shed main door. Seal these to 1/4-inch gap or less (plus any other openings) within two weeks. (Editor’s note: This establishment was mistakenly listed as no violations by a county worker in an earlier report, and the score has been updated.)
Eagles FOE #21
805 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Oct. 13: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Bartender had an expired food worker card. Juice and cut salad in walk-in cooler is 44 degrees, and the maximum is 41 degrees. Note: No food preparation is allowed, however the “chalk menu” above bar says Tacos on Thursday. The cooler has hot dogs buns, relish, mustard, soft taco shells and cut lettuce, which indicates unapproved food service. You must immediately cease selling tacos, hot dogs or anything containing cut salad. “Potlucks” are allowed for members. No food sales like tacos or burritos.
New York Vinny’s Pizza
8205 E. Martin Way E.
Oct. 2: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Food worker cards unavailable upon request. Raw protein, whole shell raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods. Sanitizer less then 150 ppm in buckets.
No violations found
▪ Commons @ Fertile Ground (911 Adams St. SE, Olympia)
▪ Fertile Ground Guesthouse (311 Ninth Ave. SE, Olympia)
▪ Ground Inn (417 Union Ave. SE, Olympia)
Comments