Lovett and Keen coming to Olympia’s Washington Center in January

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

October 31, 2017 2:45 PM

Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen will share the stage at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts for a down-home night of acoustic music Jan. 27.

Tickets go on sale to Friends of the Center on Wednesday and to the general public Friday. Prices are $69 to $107 plus fees.

The two have been friends since attending Texas A&M together in the 1970s. Lovett went on to be named Texas State Musician, while Keen is a member of the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame.

For information or to buy tickets call 360-753-8586 or go to www.washingtoncenter.org.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

