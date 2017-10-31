Lovett and Keen coming to Olympia’s Washington Center in January

Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen will share the stage at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts for a down-home night of acoustic music Jan. 27.
Tickets go on sale to Friends of the Center on Wednesday and to the general public Friday. Prices are $69 to $107 plus fees.
The two have been friends since attending Texas A&M together in the 1970s. Lovett went on to be named Texas State Musician, while Keen is a member of the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame.
For information or to buy tickets call 360-753-8586 or go to www.washingtoncenter.org.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
