What’s Happening for Nov. 1

Paddling on Ross Lake, with Pumpkin Mountain at right, looking toward the saddle that contains Big Beaver Creek trail in North Cascades National Park. Lauren Danner, author of “Crown Jewel Wilderness,” a book about the creation of North Cascades National Park, will host a meet-the-author and book signing event at 7 p.m. Thursday at Browsers Bookshop in Olympia. Steve Ringman Olympian file photo