Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 01, 2017 8:54 AM

Remember back in Game 2 of the World Series when Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole second base in the 11th inning?

Thanks to Maybin, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday as part of its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion during the World Series.

Taco Bell locations in Olympia, Tumwater and Lacey are participating. One free taco per person.

Here’s the play:

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

