Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today

Remember back in Game 2 of the World Series when Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole second base in the 11th inning?
Thanks to Maybin, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday as part of its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion during the World Series.
Taco Bell locations in Olympia, Tumwater and Lacey are participating. One free taco per person.
Can you believe @CameronMaybin just stole a base in the #WorldSeries? Get your free #DoritosLocosTaco on 11/1 from 2-6 p.m.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 26, 2017
No purch nec. Limit one per person. At participating locations while supplies last. Terms: https://t.co/ZxGL0QoJRB pic.twitter.com/Kztrmdkxaj
What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js— Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017
Here’s the play:
Making things happen. Cameron Maybin's our #TacoHero, and is getting FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos from @TacoBell! https://t.co/l0i2HLA0Rr pic.twitter.com/2NZ7WWsKfH— MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2017
