Why all the would-be novelists you know are freaking out today

There are two types of people in the world today: Those who have never heard of NaNoWriMo, and those who are freaking out about it.
Wednesday marks the start of National Novel Writing Month, when people around the world commit to writing 50,000 words in 30 days and share their progress online. Best-selling authors post pep talks to get them going. (From Roxane Gay: “Finally, there came a time when I decided to ignore all the advice I had read and do the only thing I know how to do, which is write.”)
The event got started in 1999. Last year more than 384,000 people participated.
Timberland Regional Library branches will host write-ins all month long for kids and adults. Author Lindsay Schopfer will lead a workshop to get you started from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Chehalis library branch.
You before #NaNoWriMo begins— Cait || CG Drews (@PaperFury) November 1, 2017
vs
You two hours into your novel pic.twitter.com/AuuOiN2fPK
Good luck to all the #NaNoWriMo participants! Remember, if you hit 50K on Nov. 30th, it doesn't mean you should upload to Amazon on Dec. 1st— Farrah Rochon (@FarrahRochon) November 1, 2017
Friendly reminder that you CAN start #NaNoWriMo today, even if you're not READY. Plan as you go. Make it a mess. Just write SOMETHING. #amwriting pic.twitter.com/iKR8XhiH9v— Nicole L'autore ✨ (@NicoleLautore) November 1, 2017
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
