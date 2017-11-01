Deaths for Nov. 2

Holmes, Dorothy L., 96, Shelton, died Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hughes, Robert C., 90, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Johnson, Eric Nels, 56, Shelton, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kuhn, Doris Pauline, 86, Lacey, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at Panorama Convalescent and Rehabilitation, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Myers, Geraldine Ann, 83, Lacey, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at RooLan Health Care Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Zatkovich, Brenda Joyce, 72, Rainier, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
