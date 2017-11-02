What’s Happening for Nov. 2

Thursday
Meet the author: Lauren Danner, author of “Crown Jewel Wilderness,” a book about the creation of North Cascades National Park, will host a meet-the-author and book signing event at 7 p.m. at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia.
POSTPONED -- History trivia contest: The State Archives staff has had to postpone the History Happy Hour set for 7 to 9 p.m. at Three Magnets Brewery, 600 Franklin St., Olympia. For more information, call 360-586-1492 or email archives@sos.wa.gov.
Panorama Republicans: The group will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Panorama's Seventeen 51 Restaurant & Bistro, 1751 Circle Lane, Lacey. Garry Holland, Thurston County Republican Chair, will speak about the upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner in February 2018. Event is open to the public.
South Sound Partners for Philanthropy luncheon: The event will be at 11:30 a.m. at Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Awards will be given to Robert & Lynn Brunton, Batdorf & Bronson Coffee Roasters, Evergreen Christian Community, Studio West Dance Guild and Valerie Gerst. Single tickets are $45. Information: http://celebrategiving.org/event-2557517
Fish talk: Michael Schmidt will talk about the Salish Sea Marine Project during the South Sound Puget Sound Anglers monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Lacey Community Center, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE. Information: 360-491-0431.
North Thurston school ambassadors: North Thurston School Board invites residents to learn about the district through its Ambassador Program. The first meeting is at 6 p.m. at the district office, 305 College St. NE, Lacey. Follow up meetings will be Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 1 and March 1. Snacks will be provided. RSVP by emailing superintendent@nthurston.k12.wa.us or calling 360-412-4413.
South Sound Brews and News: For the last in South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group‘s 2017 speaker series, John Calambokidis, one of the founders of Cascadia Research, will talk about his studies on a variety of marine mammals in the North Pacific. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE. Admission is free, but beers are $5 cash.
Friday
Adult storytime: Professional audiobook narrator and voice actor Corey Snow will read selections from some of America’s funniest writers during Listen Here: A Lunch Break Story Time for Adults from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Information: 360-352-0595.
Stories about Evergreen: Olympia’s monthly Story Slam storytelling party, StoryOly, will welcome tales from alumni of The Evergreen State College from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Tickets are pay what you can with a suggested donation of $10 at the door. 21 and older only.
Friday & Saturday
26th annual Homemade for the Holidays: Four buildings filled with handcrafted items from 100 crafters, plus Madeline’s Bavarian Wurst and Lacey Presbyterian Church Bake Sale. Free admission and parking. Bring a can of food for the Food Bank. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Information: jdabwake@aol.com, 360-491-0176.
Saturday
Black Alliance founding celebration: The Black Alliance of Thurston County invites you to gather to celebrate community leaders, identify concrete actions for building trust in the criminal justice process, and feast on great dialogue and a festive Thanksgiving meal with Founder “Mayor” Virgil Clarkson and Thurston County Commissioner Bud Blake. 1-4 p.m. at Risen Faith Fellowship, 2129 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Children are welcome. Free parking on site.
Sweet concert: The Olympia Sweet Adeline Chorus will present “Chordially Yours, a Barbershop Extravaganza” at 2 and 7 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Tickets are $15 and are available at brownpapertickets.com.
Sasquatch talk: David George Gordon, author of "The Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manual: Using Citizen Science to Uncover North America’s Most Elusive Creature,” will give a presentation from noon to 1 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free. Information: 360-491-3860 or www.trl.org.
Brewery art: The Olympia Tumwater Foundation’s free art show, “It’s the Art!” will feature more than 50 original advertising artworks created for the Olympia Brewing Co. from the 1930s to the 1950s. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays (except Thanksgiving) through Saturdays between Nov. 4 and Dec 9 at The Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free, but donations are welcome. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org.
