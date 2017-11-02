Open enrollment starts amid confusion over health care law

Open enrollment for people buying their own health insurance started Wednesday in what experts say could be a confusing time for consumers.
For people buying through Washington’s exchange, Washington Healthplanfinder, the deadline to enroll is Jan. 15. However, if you want coverage to start Jan. 1, you have to enroll by Dec. 15.
Subsidies — which are still available to those who qualify — are only available through the state exchange, but you can buy a plan on the exchange even if you don’t qualify for subsidies.
Eleven health insurers are approved to sell 74 plans in Washington's 2018 individual health insurance market. The average premium increase this year has jumped to 36.4 percent, and Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler attributed 10 percentage points of that increase to President Trump's decision to stop funding the cost-sharing reduction assistance.
In a press release, Kreidler said he was “disheartened” to approve the rates.
In Washington, about 330,000 people buy health insurance through the individual market. The state has opened enrollment centers with staff to help consumers sort through their options and enroll, including one such center in Olympia operated by GHB Insurance. To make an appointment, call 360-943-4500.
Washington is one of a dozen states that operate their own health insurance marketplaces; states that rely on the federally run marketplace are seeing funding cuts by the Trump administration for advertising and help for consumers, according to the Associated Press.
The Trump administration also cut the length of open enrollment in half and plans to shut down healthcare.gov for 12 hours for maintenance most Sundays during open enrollment, according to the AP.
Meanwhile, The New York Times reports on widespread confusion over the status of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Some people think the law was repealed (it wasn’t), and now its supporters are trying to clear up the confusion before the enrollment deadline.
That includes former President Barack Obama, who posted a video on social media Wednesday encouraging people to sign up for coverage.
Meanwhile, a viral Facebook status warning people about the shortened enrollment period has been making the rounds since September, Upworthy reports. It often includes the word “Congratulations” to increase its visibility based on Facebook’s algorithm, though Upworthy says that likely doesn’t work.
