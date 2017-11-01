Downtown streets closed briefly after bike-bus crash

Capitol Way at Legion Way was closed briefly Wednesday afternoon after a motorized bicycle crashed into an Intercity Transit bus and the rider had a seizure.
Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello said the bicyclist was heading south on Capitol Way when he rear-ended the bus. The bicyclist then went into seizure. When first responders arrived, he was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital for treatment for the seizure, Costello said.
No one on the bus was injured, and the bus was not damaged, Costello said.
