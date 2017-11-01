Capitol Way at Legion Way was closed briefly Wednesday afternoon when a motorized bicycle rearended an Intercity Transit bus.
Local

Downtown streets closed briefly after bike-bus crash

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

November 01, 2017 5:46 PM

Capitol Way at Legion Way was closed briefly Wednesday afternoon after a motorized bicycle crashed into an Intercity Transit bus and the rider had a seizure.

Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello said the bicyclist was heading south on Capitol Way when he rear-ended the bus. The bicyclist then went into seizure. When first responders arrived, he was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital for treatment for the seizure, Costello said.

No one on the bus was injured, and the bus was not damaged, Costello said.

