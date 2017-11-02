A snowplow clears an overpass of freshly fallen snow over Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass in 2015.
Local

Snow coming? Likely not here, meteorologists say

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 02, 2017 10:30 AM

Winter weather is coming to parts of Washington in the next few days, though the Olympia area looks to be spared.

Q13 meteorologist Walter Kelley says there will be significant snow in the mountains, with Snoqualmie Pass getting more than 8 inches late Thursday into early Friday.

In Puget Sound, snow accumulation should stay above 1,000 feet, says KIRO 7’s Morgan Palmer.

At KING-5, meteorologist Rich Marriott says areas near Bellingham and on the north end of the Olympic Peninsula had the best chances for snow Friday.

Olympia’s forecast, meanwhile, calls for rain through Sunday with highs in the mid-40s to 50 and lows in the low- to mid-30s.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

