Snow coming? Likely not here, meteorologists say

Winter weather is coming to parts of Washington in the next few days, though the Olympia area looks to be spared.
Q13 meteorologist Walter Kelley says there will be significant snow in the mountains, with Snoqualmie Pass getting more than 8 inches late Thursday into early Friday.
Cold&windy WX for N parts W WA starting Thu aftn. Fraser outflow winds 15-30mph gusts 45. Lite snow Fri morn, but no impact to travel. #wawx pic.twitter.com/1HkfYkJefx— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 1, 2017
In Puget Sound, snow accumulation should stay above 1,000 feet, says KIRO 7’s Morgan Palmer.
Unusually cold air, but no *widespread* lowland snow Fri. There will be a few spots worth watching tho! Details @KIRO7Seattle at 5. #wawx pic.twitter.com/v8ALT44lcz— Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) November 1, 2017
At KING-5, meteorologist Rich Marriott says areas near Bellingham and on the north end of the Olympic Peninsula had the best chances for snow Friday.
Olympia’s forecast, meanwhile, calls for rain through Sunday with highs in the mid-40s to 50 and lows in the low- to mid-30s.
