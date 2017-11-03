Local

Deaths for Nov. 3

November 03, 2017 5:00 AM

Anderson, Leon Frederick, 83, Elma, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Baker, Allydena, 97, Lacey, died Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Dodge, Ormond John, 57, Shelton, died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at Swedish Medical Center, Seattle. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Hunt, Charlene Marie, 68, Olympia, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Hutchens, Lorena Evelyn, 70, Lacey, died Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Jenkins, Norma Jean, 75, Olympia, died Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Savage, Tara, 58, Olympia, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

