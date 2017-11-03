What’s Happening for Nov. 3

Friday
Adult storytime: Professional audiobook narrator and voice actor Corey Snow will read selections from some of America’s funniest writers during Listen Here: A Lunch Break Story Time for Adults from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Free. Information: 360-352-0595.
Stories about Evergreen: Olympia’s monthly Story Slam storytelling party, StoryOly, will welcome tales from alumni of The Evergreen State College from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Tickets are pay what you can with a suggested donation of $10 at the door. 21 and older only.
Friday & Saturday
26th annual Homemade for the Holidays: Four buildings filled with handcrafted items from 100 crafters, plus Madeline’s Bavarian Wurst and Lacey Presbyterian Church Bake Sale. Free admission and parking. Bring a can of food for the Food Bank. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Information: jdabwake@aol.com, 360-491-0176.
Saturday
Black Alliance founding celebration: The Black Alliance of Thurston County invites you to gather to celebrate community leaders, identify concrete actions for building trust in the criminal justice process, and feast on great dialogue and a festive Thanksgiving meal with Founder “Mayor” Virgil Clarkson and Thurston County Commissioner Bud Blake. 1-4 p.m. at Risen Faith Fellowship, 2129 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Children are welcome. Free parking on site.
Sweet concert: The Olympia Sweet Adeline Chorus will present “Chordially Yours, a Barbershop Extravaganza” at 2 and 7 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Tickets are $15 and are available at brownpapertickets.com.
Sasquatch talk: David George Gordon, author of "The Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manual: Using Citizen Science to Uncover North America’s Most Elusive Creature,” will give a presentation from noon to 1 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free. Information: 360-491-3860 or www.trl.org.
Brewery art: The Olympia Tumwater Foundation’s free art show, “It’s the Art!” will feature more than 50 original advertising artworks created for the Olympia Brewing Co. from the 1930s to the 1950s. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays (except Thanksgiving) through Saturdays between Nov. 4 and Dec 9 at The Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free, but donations are welcome. Information: www.olytumfoundation.org.
Author reading: Olympia writer Maria Mudd Ruth will speak about her new non-fiction book, “A Sideways Look at Clouds,” at 6 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Free. Information: mariaruthbooks.net/events/
Relationship class:“Making Relationships Better: Dealing with Challenging People and Relationships” will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia. Cost is $25, but discounts are available. To register, call 360-754-7787 or go to www.MeditateInOlympia.org.
Saturday & Sunday
Play festival: A 10-minute play festival for all ages is being hosted by Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10. A limited number of VIP tickets for $50 are available. Information: 360-570-1638 or www.olyft.org.
Want to get a local event listed in What’s Happening? Submit items 10 days or more in advance written in our style to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.
Comments