Substitute teacher under investigation for inappropriate touching and ‘weird behavior’

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

November 02, 2017 4:46 PM

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a substitute teacher at Littlerock Elementary School inappropriately touched students over their clothes and exhibited other “weird behavior,” Sgt. Carla Carter told The Olympian.

The teacher was a substitute on Monday, Carter said.

When the full-time teacher returned to the classroom Tuesday, several students reported the substitute’s behavior and actions, and the Tumwater School District launched an investigation, according to spokeswoman Laurie Weidenmeyer.

Principal Glenn Spinnie sent a letter home to families in the affected fifth-grade classroom about the investigation. It states that each student in the classroom was interviewed.

“The district took immediate action based on student complaints,” Weidenmeyer told The Olympian. “The substitute has been suspended from any assignments in the district pending the findings of the investigation. Both the district and law enforcement are currently investigating.”

No other details were released.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

