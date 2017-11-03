Sex offenders register in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on sex offenders who recently registered to live in the area.
Crushante J. Richburg, 25, is a Level 3 sex offender. In 2005, he pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court to first-degree child molestation after Richburg, at age 12, sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl.
Richburg registered as living on the 4400 block of Pleasant Glade Road Northeast near Olympia. He is described as a black man, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 270 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Travis R. Brown, 36, is a Level 2 sex offender. In 2005, he pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court to communication with a minor for immoral purposes after Brown engaged in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl.
Brown has registered with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office as a transient. He is described as a white man, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Mariah L. McLaughlin, 30, is a Level 1 sex offender. In 2016, she pleaded guilty in Pacific County Superior Court to promoting travel for commercial sexual abuse of a minor and leaving a child with a sex offender after McLaughlin left her children with a man she knew to be a registered sex offender, resulting in the sexual assault of one of the children.
McLaughlin has registered with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office as a transient. She is described as a white woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 240 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Questions or concerns about any registered sex offender in Thurston County can be directed to the sheriff’s office website (click on “sex offender watch”) or to 360-754-2894.
