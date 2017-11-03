Amanda Knox, center, arrives in Perugia's civil court for a hearing in 2011.
Amanda Knox marks anniversary of roommate’s death. The internet does not approve

By Craig Hill

November 03, 2017 1:51 PM

Amanda Knox is being skewered on social media since writing earlier this week about mourning the rape and death of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, 10 years prior.

Knox’s article published Wednesday on westsideseattle.com, formerly the West Seattle Herald.

Knox, who shared a residence with Kercher in Italy, was originally convicted of killing Kercher and spent nearly four years in an Italian prison. She was later acquitted.

In this week’s column, Knox, 30, lists numerous memories she has of Kercher then discusses how the events of the last decade have made those memories seem distant.

She wrote, “My memories of Meredith are buried beneath the horrific autopsy photos and crime scene footage I saw, the slurs I was called, the death threats I received (and still receive), the false accusations I fought, the years of wrongful imprisonment I endured, the multiple trials and slanderous headlines that juxtaposed our names and faces, unfairly interlocking her death with my identity.”

Numerous people took to Twitter, criticizing Knox for the column.

“On day that should belong 2 #MeredithKercher & private grief of her family #amandaknox wades in with characteristic CALLOUS INSENSITIVITY,” tweeted @Jhansigir1.

“You need to not go there #AmandaKnox this is not about you. You hardly knew #MeredithKercher DO NOT DO THIS,” tweeted @Fidoanddaisy.

Tweeted @51days : “If Foxy Knoxy had half a brain she'd stay out the media.”

Toward the end of her column, Knox wrote, “This day of mourning belongs to everyone whose lives Meredith touched. And certainly, there are many people who loved and knew Meredith far better than I did. But something Meredith’s friends, family, supporters, and I all have in common is that Meredith’s death changed our lives.”

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

