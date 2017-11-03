Snow delays hundreds of flights at Sea-Tac Airport

Snowfall on Friday delayed hundreds of flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and led to the cancellation of several more.
FlightAware showed 377 flights delayed and 41 cancelled.
Airport officials said low visibility from the storm was preventing planes from taking off as quickly.
“Our arrival rate is outpacing our departure rate at this time,” Mike Ehl, director of operations, told KOMO.
The National Weather Service said the snow flurries will move through the area around 2 p.m. and track northeast into central Snohomish County.
Average highs this time of year are usually in the 50s.
On Friday, it was 36 degrees in Puyallup, 35 in Olympia and Tacoma and 34 in Bellingham.
Meteorologist Dana Felton told The Seattle Times that the cold northerly wind that blew in earlier in the day dropped temperatures 10 degrees in an hour shortly before the snow arrived.
“We’re not expecting much in the way of accumulation since we’re relatively warm,” Felton said.
Winds in the morning gusted to 96 mph in Stevens Pass, 68 mph at Camp Muir and 51 mph at Crystal Mountain.
Mount Baker and the Paradise area of Mount Rainier National Park both received more than 10 inches of powder Friday. Hurricane Ridge Road shut down due to road conditions.
The earliest date of measurable snowfall for the Seattle area was Oct. 27, 1971, with .4 inches, according to the Weather Service.
Another system will move in Saturday and possibly bring more rain/snow mix. The snow level is expected to drop to 500 feet.
It’ll warm up to 44 degrees Saturday and rain is in the forecast for Sunday, along with 17 mph winds.
