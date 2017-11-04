What’s Happening for Nov. 4

Saturday
26th annual Homemade for the Holidays: Four buildings filled with handcrafted items from 100 crafters, plus Madeline’s Bavarian Wurst and Lacey Presbyterian Church Bake Sale. Free admission and parking. Bring a can of food for the Food Bank. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. Information: jdabwake@aol.com, 360-491-0176.
Black Alliance founding celebration: The Black Alliance of Thurston County invites you to gather to celebrate community leaders, identify concrete actions for building trust in the criminal justice process, and feast on dialogue and a festive Thanksgiving meal with former Lacey Mayor Virgil Clarkson and Thurston County Commissioner Bud Blake. 1-4 p.m. at Risen Faith Fellowship, 2129 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Children welcome. Free parking on site.
Sweet concert: The Olympia Sweet Adeline Chorus will present “Chordially Yours, a Barbershop Extravaganza” at 2 and 7 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Tickets are $15 and are available at brownpapertickets.com.
Sasquatch talk: David George Gordon, author of "The Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manual: Using Citizen Science to Uncover North America’s Most Elusive Creature,” will give a presentation from noon to 1 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Free. Information: 360-491-3860 or trl.org.
Brewery art: The Olympia Tumwater Foundation’s free art show, “It’s the Art!” will feature more than 50 original advertising artworks created for the Olympia Brewing Co. from the 1930s to the 1950s. The show runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays (except Thanksgiving) through Saturdays between Saturday and Dec 9 at The Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW, Tumwater. Free, but donations are welcome. Information: olytumfoundation.org.
Author reading: Olympia writer Maria Mudd Ruth will speak about her new nonfiction book, “A Sideways Look at Clouds,” at 6 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Free. Information: mariaruthbooks.net/events.
Relationships: “Making Relationships Better: Dealing with Challenging People and Relationships” will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, 211 Legion Way SW, Olympia. Cost is $25, but discounts are available. To register, call 360-754-7787 or go to MeditateInOlympia.org.
Saturday and Sunday
Play festival: A 10-minute play festival for all ages is being hosted by Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10. A limited number of VIP tickets for $50 are available. Information: 360-570-1638 or olyft.org.
Tuesday
Stammtisch Olympia: A group of German-speaking seniors meets at 5 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month. Location varies. For details, call Gunther Hoffmann at 360-915-9079.
Crazy Horse book talk: Author William Matson with join members of the Crazy Horse family to present his recently published biography, “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life & Legacy” at 5-8 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Information: www.orcabooks.com
Thursday
Saint Martin’s honors veterans: Saint Martin's University welcomes the community to join in a day of celebration and thanks for veterans. The event will include speeches by several Saint Martin's community members, including Saint Martin's board of trustees member LTC. (Retired) Katie Opitz, followed by a barbecue and fellowship. The event will be on the third floor of Cebula Hall on the Lacey campus at 11 a.m. Information: Fiona Kelly at 360-486-8117 or fkelly@stmartin.edu.
