An exclusive interview with Garth Brooks

Thurston County officials helped make a “bucket list” wish come true for Anne Butigan, who is battling an aggressive form of cancer that attacks soft tissue and is incurable. The Olympia native pulled the 5 p.m. steam whistle at the Fish Brewing Company on Friday. She grew up hearing the historic whistle, which used to mark the end of the work day at the Olympia Brewing Co.
As principal Andrew Pitman gave emergency instructions over the school's intercom, Pleasant Glade Elementary kindergartners in teacher Kristine Andrews-Brown's class practice "Drop, Cover and Hold On" during the 2017 Great Washington ShakeOut statewide earthquake drill.