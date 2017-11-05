What’s Happening for Nov. 5

Sunday
Play festival: A 10-minute play festival for all ages is being hosted by Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10. A limited number of VIP tickets for $50 are available. Information: 360-570-1638 or olyft.org.
Tuesday
Stammtisch Olympia: A group of German-speaking seniors meets at 5 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month. Location varies. For details, call Gunther Hoffmann at 360-915-9079.
Crazy Horse book talk: Author William Matson joins members of the Crazy Horse family to present his recently published biography, “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life & Legacy” at 5-8 p.m. at Orca Books, 509 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Information: orcabooks.com
Wednesday
Cancer support: Mason General Hospital and its family of clinics along with Harmony Hill are offering monthly Cancer Wellness support classes. This month’s class is “Journaling: Sourcing Your Inner Wisdom” from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in the Ellinor Meeting Room at the hospital, 901 Mountain View Drive, Shelton. Open to patients, survivors, caregivers and companions. Space is limited. Information: 360-432-7706 or PatientNavigator@MasonGeneral.com.
Musical showdown: Four Olympia High School students will play along with professional musicians during “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown,” at 7:30 p.m. at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St SE, Olympia. The evening will pit Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against Beatles tribute band Abbey Road. Tickets are $35-$65, plus a $3 service fee, and are available online at washingtoncenter.org.
Artist talk: Hear from watercolor artist Robert Chamberlain, whose speciality is painting boats, people and maritime activity, from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. at Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Free. Information: 360-352-0595 or www.trl.org.
Freight rail: Learn how freight rail impacts Thurston County during a forum at 11:30 a.m. at the Hotel RL Olympia, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Cost is $25-$35. Register at www.thurstonchamber.com
Thursday
Saint Martin’s honors veterans: Saint Martin’s University welcomes the community to join in a day of celebration and thanks for veterans. The event will include speeches by several Saint Martin’s community members, including Lt. Col. (retired) Katie Opitz, a Saint Martin’s board of trustees member. That will be followed by a barbecue and fellowship. The event will be on the third floor of Cebula Hall on the Lacey campus at 11 a.m. Information: Fiona Kelly at 360-486-8117 or fkelly@stmartin.edu.
Friday Nov. 10
YWCA Women of Achievement celebration: Join the local YWCA as it honors Karama Blackhorn, Leslie Cushman, Merrill Angela, Marie A. Johantgen, Malika Lamont, Ashlynn Gallagher and Business of Achievement Seifert Law Offices. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, and includes a live and silent auction, keynote speaker Nikkita "KO" Oliver, the award ceremony, a raffle, a VIP Reception, and entertainment. Tickets for the award ceremony are $45 per person (discounts for seniors, students and military); VIP tickets are $125 per person and include a catered pre-event reception at 5:30 p.m., a meet & greet with the honorees and Oliver, music from the Lizzy & Tarik Duo, and entry to the award celebration.
Friday & Saturday
Girlfriends Holiday Market: Heritage Hall and the Sokolik Building at the Thurston County Fairgrounds will host the annual bazaar that specializes in vintage, antique, mid century, upcycled, crafted, rusty, and industrial items as well as fresh wreaths. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. Admission is $5, except for early birds who want in between 3-5 p.m. Friday — they pay $10.
