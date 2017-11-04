Veterans Day events happening nearby

The following is a listing of local events to mark Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Thursday, Nov. 9
▪ Nisqually Veterans Day celebration: Parade starts at 10 a.m. from the Nisqually Youth and Community Center, followed by a ceremony at the Billy Frank Jr. Building at 11 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m. Information: 360-456-5221.
▪ Traveling event: Starting at 12 p.m. at the corner of Capitol Way South and 11th Avenue Southeast in Olympia. Attendees will travel to memorials on the Capitol Campus, hearing a speaker or music at each stop. Flags and U.S. Marines roses will be available to place. Sponsored by the International Association of Workforce Professionals, Employment Security Department’s Veteran Employee Resource Group and Washington Federation of State Employees. Information: ahartman@esd.wa.gov.
Friday, Nov. 10
▪ Library performance: The duo Buck and Elizabeth will perform in honor of veterans at 6 p.m. at the Timberland Library branch in Oakville, 204 E. Harris Ave. Free. Information: 360-273-5305.
Saturday, Nov. 11
▪ Veterans Employee Resource Group ceremony: Starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Winged Victory Memorial on the Capitol Campus. Information: jennifer.mcdaniel@dva.wa.gov.
▪ Thurston County Veterans Council ceremony: American Legion band will play at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at the Washington State Capitol Rotunda. Members of the American Legion Post 100, VFW Post 318 Honor Guard, VFW Post 318 Auxiliary Flag Guards and Boy Scouts will participate. Keynote speaker and flag posting squad from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Information: 253-208-4197.
▪ Documentary screening: Free screening of “Scarred Lands & Wounded Lives – The Environmental Footprint of War” followed by discussion starting at 7 p.m. at Olympia’s First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE. Sponsored by the Rachel Corrie Chapter of Veterans For Peace and WorldBeyondWar.org. Information: 360-459-9015.
▪ Free access to parks: Entrance to Washington’s state parks will be free in honor of Veterans Day. Applies only to day-use access by vehicle, not overnight stays or rented facilities. Information: parks.state.wa.us.
