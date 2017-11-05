A vehicle crash at Pacific Avenue Southeast and College Street Southeast knocked out the traffic signal about 7:50 p.m. Saturday. It was one of three crashes at that intersection on Saturday.
Local

This Lacey intersection had a bad day: 3 wrecks, one of which knocked out the traffic signal

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 05, 2017 9:39 AM

A vehicle crash on Saturday at Pacific Avenue and College Street in Lacey has knocked out the traffic signal.

The city of Lacey announced Saturday night on its Facebook page that following the crash the “traffic controller was completely damaged and inoperable.”

“The intersection will be dark for a few hours and then on flashing mode,” the post reads. “It will remain in flashing mode for a few days until the new controller is available to install. Avoid this intersection, if possible.”

That crash, which happened about 7:50 p.m., was one of three on Saturday.

A Thurston County dispatcher also said there were crashes at that intersection at 1:42 p.m. and 11:02 p.m.

Lacey Fire District 3 on Sunday reminded motorists that a flashing red light means that all lanes in all directions must stop.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

