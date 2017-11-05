Woman, 45, triggers 3-vehicle crash in Grays Harbor County

A 45-year-old Puyallup woman triggered a three-vehicle crash after she crossed the center line on a road south of Aberdeen, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The woman was injured and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen. The two others drivers — a 72-year-old Westport man and a 26-year-old Aberdeen man — were not injured.
About 3:15 p.m. Saturday, the woman was northbound on state Route 105 when she crossed the center line in her Suzuki Vitara and crashed into the 72-year-old man’s southbound Ford Explorer. After that collision, the 26-year-old man in his Ford F-250 crashed into the Ford Explorer.
Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments